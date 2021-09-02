Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 39.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

