Analysts Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $344.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $347.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.