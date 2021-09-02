Analysts Offer Predictions for VIQ Solutions Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIQ Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VIQ Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

VIQ Solutions stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -1.16.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

