Analyzing POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Zealand Pharma A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 26.89 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -9.89

POINT Biopharma Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for POINT Biopharma Global and Zealand Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Zealand Pharma A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zealand Pharma A/S is more favorable than POINT Biopharma Global.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

