Analyzing Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and Standard Life Aberdeen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 1 0 1 0 2.00 Standard Life Aberdeen 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Standard Life Aberdeen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 1.97% 3.12% 1.45% Standard Life Aberdeen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and Standard Life Aberdeen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $7.67 billion 0.80 $97.20 million $0.92 62.05 Standard Life Aberdeen $5.10 billion 1.53 $339.65 million N/A N/A

Standard Life Aberdeen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

Volatility and Risk

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Life Aberdeen has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standard Life Aberdeen pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hitachi Construction Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans. The Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segment comprises of life insurance associates and joint ventures in India, UK, and China. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.