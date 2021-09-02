Analyzing United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41%

0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given United Community Banks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A United Community Banks $714.10 million 3.65 $164.09 million $1.98 15.18

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.