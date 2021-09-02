Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.33 ($76.86).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.