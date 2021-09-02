Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $62.29

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.29, but opened at $60.97. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 16,964 shares changing hands.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

