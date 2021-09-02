Ann Mather Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $32.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,884.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,707.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,418.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

