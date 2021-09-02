ANON Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $18,746.59 and $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00133576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00156779 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

