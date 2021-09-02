Ansbert Gadicke Sells 790 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,463.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 511,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $44,757,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

