Anyswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.68 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Anyswap has a market cap of $86.33 million and $7.68 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $4.63 or 0.00009324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00064930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00157572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.97 or 0.07492735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,558.88 or 0.99767389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.21 or 0.00797618 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

