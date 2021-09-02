Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AON worth $198,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.57. 1,949,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.17. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

