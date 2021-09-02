APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of APA worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in APA by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.