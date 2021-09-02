APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.67

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 11004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

