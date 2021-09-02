apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.31 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $11.31 million and $94,280.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00119416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00807966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00047551 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

