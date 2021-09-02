Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,585 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $186,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $133.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

