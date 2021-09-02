Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

