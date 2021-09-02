Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

AAPL stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

