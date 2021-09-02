Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Sells $672,950.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Durn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $134.45. 5,115,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average is $130.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

