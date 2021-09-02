Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,301 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 112,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

