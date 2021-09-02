Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

