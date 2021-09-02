APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $24.59 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and approximately $650,573.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00133892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.04 or 0.00156730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.85 or 0.07572724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,708.87 or 0.99826645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00799327 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,332,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

