APYSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $858,355.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

