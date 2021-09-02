Arbidex Market Capitalization Tops $469,499.84 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $469,499.84 and $138,236.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00122381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00812719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.