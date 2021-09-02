Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 958,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 364,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

