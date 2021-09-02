Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

