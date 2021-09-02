ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Stock Price Up 1%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

About ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

