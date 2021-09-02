Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

ARCVF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.