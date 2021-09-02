Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.
ARCVF stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.
Arcadis Company Profile
