Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), with a volume of 81873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.80).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of £18.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.