Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($1.04). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,666.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

