ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $17.03 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $213,546.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00125219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00808154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047597 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.