Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 750,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.58. 6,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

