ArGo Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ArGo coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $40,353.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.12 or 0.00820544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047577 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars.

