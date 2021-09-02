Argon (ARGON) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $566,724.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 70,326,326 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.