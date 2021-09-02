Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0005

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $78,952.77 and $157.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.39 or 0.07695892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.21 or 0.01351619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.00376517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00137691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00610019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00548069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00347851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005961 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.