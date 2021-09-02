Arizona State Retirement System Buys 13,506 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $87,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Neogen stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

