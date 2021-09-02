Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

