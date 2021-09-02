Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

