Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

