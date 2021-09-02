Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

