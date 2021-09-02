Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $28,531,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

