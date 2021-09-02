Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

