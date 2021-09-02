Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $903.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.40 and a 200 day moving average of $830.02. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $912.09.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 45.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

