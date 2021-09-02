Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

