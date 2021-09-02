Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 287.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $75,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $106.58 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

