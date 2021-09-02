Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,073 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.