Arizona State Retirement System Sells 953 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 969.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

