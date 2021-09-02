Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.73 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

