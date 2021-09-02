Ark (ARK) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $189.47 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,663,232 coins and its circulating supply is 131,542,335 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

